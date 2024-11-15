Laken Riley murder trial begins

A prosecutor stated during the trial's opening that the suspect accused of murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley was "hunting" for women on the University of Georgia campus.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live