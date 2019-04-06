Transcript for Jared Kushner 'felt vindicated' after Mueller report, says Axios' Jonathan Swan

New senior executive producer here at ABC news. I'm joined by my colleagues Johnson Tucci and Matt Moscow senior reporters on the trump investigation. Today we actually have our first journalist on the podcast ax US national political reporter Jonathan swan. Whose interview with president trump senior advisor and son in law Jerryd Christian or making waves across the political sphere and Jonathan this is a big jet before we get into talking about the clips and why did did Jared Kushner do this interview with you. My sense is he's gotten through the mullah report I by the way I don't know exactly why he's doing I oust him and he didn't really give much of an answer. But my sense is he got through the mullah report. You know what people speculate when he was going to be indicted and I think he felt vindicated. Up to the report and probably. Wants to aunts some of those questions that have been hanging over him for the first two years. And there were no ground rules for this interview right there is no area you could or could not ask. I've never done an interview with ground girls side it knows the most. Not there or at times when you when you read the interview it's one thing but when you watch it that he didn't totally feel old. I don't know if it's comfortable three word to him did you feel that when during the interview were not. I mean to some extent a look he's a pinched jarred Kushner is a very private person I mean we didn't do it was two sessions right but he wondered Eddie's Harlem one. At the White House so that executive office building. And you know the interest in passing laws that the pot when he was least comfortable was actually when equipped what it was personal you know with things about. Frankly what I would refer to a soft Bowles questions about Sammy he'd he'd not what it took about that the other reason he's he's challenging to interview was the cause. He eat he is a very secretive posts and pattern and I'd better is that as a pejorative but he's team is very very tight lipped so. That's it it's of almost a pointless exercise I tried my hardest to get new information out of him on the Israeli Palestinian. Peace deal but he he did not offer any and because I ask him about the next stage of he's immigration plan for example and he conceded that there was a stage two and three but he wouldn't tell me anything about it so he was determined not to make. News when it comes to those teach atmosphere keeps him very very tied. So the more interest in questions which with jarred Kushner. Frankly to speak. More philosophical more open ended questions. That odds trying to get him to break news on and on new policy. But let's first listen listen this this podcast began as an a look at the Moeller investigation and so do the one big question that you talk to him about. Was that infamous trump tower meeting. Let's talk about one thing that that you do do content on June yet 2016. You essentially you know with an offer of help. For the truck campaigns and the Russian definite. Concern which he knowing time. I think he now from grunt Goldstein. Look Jonathan didn't. He's my question to you my questions you'd it is. Why didn't you pick up the final call the FBI it was in denial that sagebrush opposite the Russian government was trying to help but why didn't you do. China then we're in a place now where people are playing Monday Morning Quarterback and they're being so self righteous let me put you in my she's at that time okay. I'm running three companies on helping run campaign I didn't notice they show up at four instead of three to a meeting that I didn't talk about earlier that they know what the hell was about. Okay special about the meeting actually for fifteen minutes it's it's a clown show. 12 let me finish this protects mice is against you give you're calling get me to hell I hear this a waste of time I leave I never would have thought about that meeting again okay. Had there been something that actually was the various at that meeting they came up. Maybe we would have done something different but the reality is is that. The meeting was a total waste time residents hoping that the disease which we about Russia he would stay RO longtime adversary in the states. Decades of hostility. Including sign does that not. Set off at least some alarm bell when you see an email saying that the Russian government wants to help connect like I said the email that I got a mind you I find the time basis that show before it can scroll down and never. Would've thought about it had to rush through it and subsequent. Again I would get about 250 emails a day inside I literally saw children who were actually about four. But did Joliet if BI happen again I don't know it's hard to do hypotheticals but the the reality is is that. We were not given anything that was salacious. Well as a journalist that's that's good stuff thrown synonymous but he didn't seem to want to answer that question. Noah and but the main thing I've wanted to. Challenge him on is. I'd heard him he was oust a version of this question onstage with time magazine. And its. His answer was quite so much like east dotted the acts with me which was basically saying. I wasn't thinking about this wasn't focused on Russia house focused on Yahoo! what to do in Wisconsin and Michigan and the mechanics of the campaign in the day NATO operation. And I sort of cornered two that the thinking behind the push back was basically say will. Really. I mean. What's that Russia here and and an email that explicitly said this is pot the Russian camp that governments that attempts to help. Donald Trump's campaign so. I wanted to see whether he had. Learned anything from the experience. Especially given that the FBI director Christopher ray. In congressional testimony. Said that he wooded sighs I'm paraphrasing. But he said some effective he would counsel any campaign that hood from. A foreign government or representative of the foreign government to. Let the FBI know about it so that was the thinking behind that set of questions but you know he very aggressively defended himself then and said that. You know it it was self righteous and people playing Monday Morning Quarterback to Oscar question like. The gentleman switch gears here because you obviously the big thing now. That either respite from famine are going to be dealing with is oversight from on Capitol Hill Democrats of course opening these you would know all too well. Com every investigation they can think of into the trump administration. But you know the one thing Jared said Tito when I when he said it I. I almost fell by China's watching it he says at this point I have been fully vetted he really seems to believe that does any. He absolutely believes that it's the first time he said that he said that I think he Kenny said that Louise time magazine interview but. Again to see from his perspective the way he looks at it is he has been through the home all process. Through the ordeal. With John Kelly internally the former chief of stop which. It took somewhat of a tall. On him and was over leaflet not ended this was sort of the whole debate over his security clearance. And so I think and also just frankly. When he took snapping vetted I think. Potter that is probably did very intense press coverage of him for two years so. Yeah I I'd think he was very sincere when he said that and he said it was it a great deal of passion. The other question I think that comes up but watching this interview is whether Jerry commissioner remains. Untouchable in the White House and whether. By virtue of some of his difficulty in answering your questions he faces some vulnerability with his father in line do you have any feel for that. I don't think that's true I think I think he's been a very very strong opposition. But we said. None when we read the story that he's the most powerful family member. For president since Bobby Kennedy I I don't think he could meant mounts an intellectual argument intellectually honest argument to counter that. Now that he's not invulnerable and there been times throughout the last two years where the president has been irritated with him. Mostly when it immediately attracts some negative news coverage there's been a couple of stories but one in particular when. Jarrett system which arkush assist it was in. That China from breakaway region Lucy Yang chart outs furious about that so he's not invulnerable but but I mean. He's family and means. Yet that a case so there were there are few tense moments in the interview but. If you just look at it as a big picture he defended the president at every time her and means. I don't see any reason why aid his role will be anything but what it has been and what do probably will continue to be the other interesting thing I sort of speed up. Which bubbly drink it from the interview is. He's very happy and comfortable in Washington now I mean I think he really is settling into Washington and RIA would be surprised if the Jericho turnabout Ka trump left Washington. Before the end of the trump administration whenever that is I feel like they've laying down. Roots here in really kind of enjoying. The roles that they have. Well let's talk a little bit about that rolling in just going melody said about how that that family connection. He stopped short. Of calling fake news hell when you start to run through some of the reporting over the last several years. Com between some of the major papers out there you as well. Come in regards to his finances and different banks that he's had relationships and you talk to him about do we should bank and you also had an exchange with him I'm about Citibank and needing that he had with one of their chief executives. In the spring of 2017. Let's listen to that. Tell us about Citigroup's chief executive Michael call back. He met with U around a string of 2017 shortly there opt out secretly at 325 million. To your family company cas who again when a guy acts I mean that you could see the appearance of a conflict of interest. Look I understand the appearance again I didn't know they were discussed business with our company has meeting with a lot of executives women you Linda let anything yet again they were lender for a long time it's a little unreasonable when net Maurice but I do know there's not going to discuss them but we now with a lot of people look again this gives the banks have a lot of insight into what consumer habits are with a different regulation policies we got here a big thing we are dealing district what should be the policies we should put in place to stimulate the economy we network. Dozens of CEOs and a regular basis. When I came into government I gave my extensive financial holdings look I was successful business person I gave into the Office of Government Ethics. Nice advertising that you stated but let me say this again cannot do this right they went through each client that he sees itself these you can keep these and I operate in this work. But China's as you well knowing you said it in in the interview with him you know for him to say he did know what the Kushner companies that is up to is very hard to believe the meaning he even took over the company had what 2223 years old when Charlie Kushner went to jail. Yes I mean he yes. The this the one that the meeting that I found it's the hottest to believe force was the city back on because. The Katie take committees will. The meeting he took to meet a meeting with Joshua Harris from Apollo global management of equity fund. Said Karen. Good to meet him in the White House and then you know later that year Apollo global management lands 184 million dollars to cushion companies. I could see a situation where he has spin if you take it is what completely refused himself and groups involved in the company. Doesn't know that they doing business Citibank was the previous lender to them and that stated meeting that really. He wouldn't take and I think I could see from the way he responded. That if you if he had to do it again he wouldn't go to any insight but it seemed to meet it. That was a meeting that he realized optics of it would not great I mean that was huge one that they gave. And it's any union with the CEO in the White House cheating he's been more careful. Do I think he has been more careful with meeting listen. I don't know the acts that question. Of my guess is yes because we haven't seen. Now the story like that since I think that story can adding 2017 from the New York Times is my recollection almighty only 2018 we haven't had another story like that. So my guess cease yes he has been more careful. Jonathan won his. Shoe that you discuss which is a very sensitive and actually a big issue involving this president is his perceived race or some. Q you mentioned the birth tourism and you also mentioned the Muslim prayer and whistles in the what Jared had to say about us. Alexandra cause you know cautious. She calls she has Cole president trump a racist. Have you ever seen him say or do anything that you would describe as racist or because. So for the answers I'm no absolutely not that you can't not be racist for 69 years and run for president theories system and policies that. When a lot of the Democrats call the president a racist I think they're doing a disservice. Two people who suffer because of real racism in this country which is about terrorism racist. But look I was really involved and I know you're. Was it racist. Like this I wasn't involved. I know you it. Was it racist. Look I know who the president is and I've not seen anything in him that is racist so again I was not involved than that did you wish he didn't do that. Like I said I was not involved in that that was a long time the other issue that often gets caught up in this conversation piece that he campaigned on banning Muslims. Would you describe that is religiously bigoted. Look I think that the president did his campaign the way he did his campaign didn't and I think you wish you didn't Jewish genetic test page. I think he's here today and I think he's done a lot of great things for the country and that's what I'm proud. I mean. He everyone knows there's daylight between the two of them wide onto think he tries to protect his own reputation. Because. I think firstly I think people misunderstand Jared Kushner a little bit at the view of him. Coming into the administration. That was. Propagated in some circles was he's this peak liberal from Manhattan this wide diet that's going to be moderating the president. People who know him well and what within say that he actually Greece with Donald Trump on far more than he disagrees with him. Fumble. Ends you know you could go through the issues eat it really is only a few issues that I've been told that he had its genuine. Discomfort. I hadn't. It's pretty clear to me that. I apple sorry I've been told that gun control is one of them. I asked him about abortion I think that's probably seemed like another locks he was failure comfortable there. And I want to ask you look at that the whole exchange or racism I thought was important question because. There is a course of that's almost entirely Democrats you know with some very prominent voices like Alexandra Costa Cortez the last to a calling the president a racists out. I have slippery open in question which was your review of the senior sailor do anything that you would consider racist or bigoted. Am I didn't want to. Asking to extol what was inside the president's hot I was. One team to see whether he thinks that the president has done or said anything that he conceded. Racist and he gave a very you. Full throated defense of president trump. And then I'd Austin about the too but it was a fairly obvious follow up probably the two instances which. When people have this conversation they bring up as a data point you know when you keep people like Alexandra Costa Cortes said presence raises that the data points in evidence that they use things like. Thought terrorism. You know the Muslim ban. The comments about. Judge jury only an exit demeanor when he said the Mexican judgment to treat an American born but during the campaign so why Austin about two of those as data points. It it seemed to me that he was. Pretty comfortable. But yet as you say he didn't. He didn't. Call at the president oak though it's a president that doesn't surprise me one bit because. Loyalty is the most prized asset. And in trouble open thank you Jonathan from banks to have an election season to a vaccine dose on the HBO airs 6 PM eastern time on Sunday it's. Let's take a quick break. Welcome back to the investigation on crystal Astaro. And I'm joined here again by Johnson Tucci and map mosque well that was quite an interview with judge -- Kushner and actually I thought his answers were very. Polish media for more command than he normally does in these other instances. He still did not want to answer any of these questions especially about the trump tower or his financial deals I gotta disagree with you Chris I actually think that this is an interview where. Com he was polished and sort of fell off the road as soon as we got the trump tower meeting. Yeah I think that he and and on the racist question is who he looked he look like a deer in the headlights and his skills of evasion and were not very practice. So also at the skill that he's had which frankly his wife has to that they are able to keep monotone be very calm in an interview. When he was getting pissed off and mean for him to say I know what hell we were doing at that meeting I mean you actually saw his real anger at. A having new relive that memory again and beat you sit there if they interview and feel like OK once again. I didn't know what this was I know having to do with it wiser room making a big deal that. I am I actually that was one of the times you got a little more of a real reaction. Pepsi but I I thought he didn't stray once he stayed in the company line and those were real questions and actually I thought Jonathan swan was tough on him. I think so tell him and but he didn't waver you know I mean this is Blake life in the big leagues and I was little surprised. One thing that I think that the interview is revealing of is his sense. S security about being in the clear. The mullah report is out because he's not implicated in any way and any sort of criminal activity and the fact that he would sit and do. Two sessions. In an interview like this and take questions like this suggests that he feels completely. Invulnerable. On on the question of the investigation. Well I even thought would Jonathan said about that both he and a bunker organist day. Till the end of this presidency I think it's totally true as well I think they're gonna shut the lights off with the president whenever he spends heavily even PL all those all those indications of saying we're humans and only see here an ex Sartre. No net will. And and and recognizes as he said you know we we we keep our opinions to ourselves if we disagree with the president you're not gonna hear about it and to his credit you know we really have not heard much of anything as of late of disagreements between them I mean obviously his other people on the White House that. Com are pretty clear how they feel and disagree with the president or the administration but for him and his wife. They they have been successful in that respect I was also struck. Com by the fact that. When swan asked Kushner about security clearances and if he had discussed it with the president. Even very similar answer that Yvonne good deed to ABC earlier this year was sane thing nope didn't discuss it didn't come up didn't address it directly with the president. And we know that's going to be a question. That the house oversight committee is had to and that that. Battle managing these as sort of kind of stagnant the moment there is back and forth letters between. The White House and Capitol Hill but we haven't seen the committee actually move forward yet. Yeah not let me ask you question is that Michael Corvette Citibank deal is that. What Jared was doing I think the legal issues also around that question has intent and knowledge and what Jared I think artfully was trying to do. Ways skirt around anything that would put it into a legal round by saying that he wasn't aware that his company was having these conversations with Citibank at the time. I think that if it if there was evidence that he was he engaging simultaneously. And policy discussions with Citibank at the White House and personal business discussions with Citibank about this company that would be. Potential legal problem for ham. So awareness would be a key issue there are best understanding and it has been quiet on the hill about this is that the security clearance issue has not gone away. That the house oversight committee. Is still keenly interested and it. It's just that there have been so many issues that have been bombarding man. At this time that you know it may be a little bit on the side burner but I don't think it's con by any stretch. Have a question for you John witches. My immediate reaction watching this interview in the clips that have been out there is that Jerry's performance was less then. Maybe the president would like from his people. And does the president watch these and will this be bad for Jared internally. The president. If it's on them mainstream valid you can guarantee to president we'll see it of its cable or someone that I mean he swears by Tivo. Com for something like this to actually see the entire thing a. On someone's got to put in front of him he won't go digging for it so come to your point. Parts of it that you could argue are not so good because he doesn't give a straight clear answer. You know that the west wing has had a this tendency of backstabbing and backbiting I think. Biggest enemy the Jared Kushner had was Steve Bannon he's gone from the building so. It would really require somebody it take that step. And put it out for the president to see it probably on iPad was the way to the used to do these things but I don't see that happening anymore I do think. The fractions that had existed com art what are gone an end to your point earlier Chris about you know. In seeing through the end of the power that he's wheeled. I don't think there's anybody bold enough to go directly to the president and knock she arid and shows something that would hurt Jared to the president. And I would argue with I started discretion in this the fact that he never slept. In his day light with the president you know as the president's gonna say see he's worth 300%. There wasn't one he may have gotten angry and testy and all. I hope if ever anybody ever accuses me of racism that somebody will do a better job defending yeah I I I I think I I think the no answer answer it is problematic but again. If he sees it. Thanks for joining us today be sure to hit subscribe leave us a rating or comment we welcome your feedback thanks to our producers Trevor Hastings street when former family return ski for my colleagues don't seem to tune ma'am mosque on Chris Lester. And we'll see you back here in Mexico and another episode of the invest.

