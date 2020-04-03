Transcript for Jeff Sessions aims to win Senate seat

State that already has been called projected for Joseph Biden now the state of Alabama increasing senate race down their merry Bruce we have a runoff on the Republican side. And this race is really battle for the president's approval you have Jeff Sessions of course the president's former attorney general the former senator. From Alabama now fighting to reclaim his seat that he had for twenty years so one was once the most popular. Lawmaker in the fifth seat. Now clearly has been badly bruised but his relationship with the president and the president and made it Jeff Sessler and favorite punching bags is that they're playing him. To attorney general is one of the biggest mistakes he ever mean because he refused to accuse him because he recused himself from the Russian investigation and now he's in a run off. With Tommy Toppert oh he's the former Auburn head football coach Brussels this is a thing about straight talk book of job. Jack a lot of pride. State for Jeff Sessions yeah I mean look first of all it's rather amazing that the president's attorney general former attorney general the guy who was the first member of the senate to endorse him. Clearly the most important endorsement of the Republican primaries for him. Talk couldn't get the president's endorsement in trying to get his old senate seat back but really the accomplishment here was this somehow and the president's advisors kept the president from attacking his former attorney general on Twitter what I wonder now what's this gets to a runoff. Is does does the president Sam will remain on the side I was executive question is just about to bring to Chris Christie remarkable restraint from uncharacteristic restraint. Yeah the knicks fan and I think. Did you know remember the president was burned in Alabama. He got into a primary contested primary there went with the appointed incumbent who filled out Jeff Sessions. Term temple early. What wound up losing the primary Roy Moore and had an amazing in general after he got behind Rome warned more. That this president remembers those type of burns and I don't lasting he would walk. Could you know instinctively wants to endorse former. What the less he would want is to lose to Jeff Sessions. And go over three right over three but worse yet it's news to the guy who he is called. His worst cabinet selection of the first term his what do you think and he's gonna guiding these guns. Glenn though and while.

