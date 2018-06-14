Transcript for Jeff Sessions cites biblical verse in defense of immigration policies

I thought I'd take a little better digression here to. Discuss some concerns raised by our church friends about separation. Friends. Many of the criticisms. Raised in recent days I'm not fair. Not logical and some are contrary to plane law towers site. You to the apostle Paul in his cleared west command in Romans. Thirteen to about eight dogs that the government. Because god has a thing or dying the government for his purposes. Orderly and lawful. Processes. Are good and themselves. Consistent fair application of law is in itself a good and moral thing. And that protects the week that protects the law. Our policies. That can result in short term separation of of families is not unusual or unjustified. In this really a very short period of time. No wire you know that Allard. Told him that when he got to come back pounded Jerusalem the bill at all first thing telling the day want to keep people in. It's keep bad people out. I don't think there's a scriptural basis it justifies any idea that we must have open borders. In the world today audits are reasonable nation states can't set reasonable policies. For an immigration. In their country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.