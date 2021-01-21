Jen Psaki: 'We are focused on our COVID package'

More
ABC News correspondents discuss the Biden administration's first issues that will be addressed in the coming days.
5:42 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jen Psaki: 'We are focused on our COVID package'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:42","description":"ABC News correspondents discuss the Biden administration's first issues that will be addressed in the coming days.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75392598","title":"Jen Psaki: 'We are focused on our COVID package'","url":"/Politics/video/jen-psaki-focused-covid-package-75392598"}