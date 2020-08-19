Transcript for Jill Biden delivers remarks at 2020 DNC

And now she's welcome doctor Jill Biden. I have always loved this sounds of a classroom. The quiet that sparks with possibility just before students shuffle and the murmur of ideas bouncing back and forth as we explore that world together. The laughter and tiny moments of surprise you find in materials you've taught a million times. What a night English here at brandywine high school. I would spend my summer preparing for the school year about to start. Filled with anticipation. But he's quiet. He's had these. You can hear the anxiety that Eck goes down empty hallways. There's no sense of new notebooks are freshly waxed floors. The rooms are dark as the bright young faces that should fill them. Are now confined to boxes. On a computer screen. I hear it from so many of you. The frustration. Of parents juggling work while they support their children's learning. Are afraid that their kids might get sick from school. That concern of every person working without enough protection. The despair. In the lines that stretch out before food banks. Any in described noble sorrow that follows every lonely last breath. When and that violators turned off. As a mother and a grandmother. As an American. I am heartbroken. By the magnitude. Of this loss. By the failure to protect our community east fight every precious and irreplaceable. Life gone. Like so many of you. I'm left asking. How do like keep my family safe. You know motherhood came to me in a way -- never expected. I fell in love with a man and too little police standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss. Morning a wife and mother a daughter and sister. I never imagined at the age of 26. I would be asking myself. How do you make a broken family home. Still. Joseph always told the bullies mommy sent she'll tell us and how could I argue with how our. And so we figured it out together. In those big moments that wind go by to fan asked. Thanksgiving was in state championships. Birthdays and weddings. In the Monday England's that we didn't even know where shaping our lives. Reading stories pile on the couch. Rally Sunday dinners and silly arguments. Listening to the fate the south and up sounds of laughter that would float down stairs. Thanks Joseph put the kids to bed every night. While I studied for grad school are graded papers and at the pale yellow kitchen lamp. Did dinner dishes waiting in the sink. We found that I love holds a family together. Love makes us flexible and resilient. They allows us to become more than ourselves together. And now it can't protect us from the sorrow such life. It gives us the refuge. A home. How do you make a broken family Hulk this. Same way you make I nation whole. With love and understanding. And with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith. You show up for each other in big plays and small ones. Again and again. It's what so many of you are doing right now. For your loved ones for complete strangers. For your communities. There are those who want to tell us that our country is hopelessly divided. That our differences are here irreconcilable. But that's not what I've seen over these last few months. We're coming together and holding on to each other. Refining mercy and grace. In the moments swing might have once taken for granted. We're seeing that our differences are precious. And our similarities. In thinning. We have shown that the heart of this nation. Still beats with kindness. And carriage. That's that this all of America Joseph Biden he's fighting for now. After our son go died of cancer. I wondered if I would ever smile or feel chilly again. It was summer. But there was no warmth left for me. Four days after bono's funeral. I watched Joseph shave. Can put on his suit. I saw him Steele himself in the Mir. Take a breath pretty shoulders back. And walked out into a world and he went back to work that's. Just too he is. There are times when. I couldn't even imagine how he did it how we put one foot in front in the other and kept going. But I've always understood why he did it. For the daughter who convinces her mom to finally get a breast cancer screening and misses work to drive her to the clinic. For that community college student who lives faced homelessness and survived abuse. But signs that great to finish her degree and Macon could life for her kids. Had a little boy whose mom is serving as a marine in Iraq. Who puts on a brave face in his video call and doesn't complain when the only thing he wants for his birthday. Is to be with her. For all of those people Joseph gives his personal phone number two. At route blind says events. Now why is he talks it for hours after dinner. Helping them smile through their loss. Letting them know that they aren't alone. Keep does it for you. She knows purpose has always driven him colored. His strength of will is unstoppable. And his fate is unshakable. Because this kind of politicians. Or political parties or even in himself. It's in the Providence of god. He's fate is in you. And I asked him. Yes. So many classrooms are quiet right now. The playgrounds are still pretty. If you listen closely. You can hear the sparks of change in the air. Across this country he. Educators parents first responders. Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders fact finding for each other really is how I think giving up. We just need leadership. Worthy of our nation. Worthy of the U. Honest leadership to bring us back together. To recover from this pandemic. And prepare for what ever else is next. Leadership to re imagine what our nation will be. That's Siew. He and -- luck we'll work as hard as you do every day to make this nation better. And if I had the honor of serving as your First Lady I will too. And we gel as president. Means classrooms while warning out with laughter and possibility once again. That burdens we carry are heavy. And we need someone with strong shoulders. I know that if we eat and trust to this nation to GO. He will do for your family. What he did for ours. Bring us together. And make us whole. Carry us forward. In our time there need. Keep that promise. Of America. Far all of us. Back in July and a half. With a hug from her husband and pass from Todd and I don't know why this Osman. As you heard united excuse me you can see why she's a lot of my life. Iraq of our friendly she never gives you so much credit. But the truth is if she's the strongest person I know she's a backbone like a ramrod. She loves fiercely cares deeply nothing stops her we're she set your mind getting something right. And you know for all of you out there across the country. Just stake of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That's the kind of First Lady lady lady lady this Jill Biden will be he got blown. So good Joseph Biden dot com to join our campaign thank you for watching policies soon. Thank you.

