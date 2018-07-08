Joe Biden announces pro-LGBTQ campaign #AsYouAre

More
Biden touched on the progress made for advanced equality of LGBTQ members.
0:33 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden announces pro-LGBTQ campaign #AsYouAre
Joseph Biden launching a new campaign that I to promote LG BTQ family acceptance. Who use our resource is the highlight harms and Fran we rejection. And lifted research best practices and personal story. To show the importance of family except this progress today. As your campaign looks to collect testimonials from LG BTQ youth and then use the stories to help educate. Others for a vice president a potential presidential candidate and 20/20 eighth has long been an outspoken supporter of equality for every.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57094756,"title":"Joe Biden announces pro-LGBTQ campaign #AsYouAre","duration":"0:33","description":"Biden touched on the progress made for advanced equality of LGBTQ members.","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-announces-pro-lgbtq-campaign-asyouare-57094756","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.