Mourners brave cold to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket arrived at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday and will remain there until his funeral at the National Cathedral, scheduled for Thursday.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live