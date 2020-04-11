Joe Biden projected to win Maine

The former vice president is projected to win the state of Maine.
0:27 | 11/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden projected to win Maine
We have some more electoral votes to project right now they come from the state of Maine and two more of Maine's electoral votes it's who now go. T news Joseph Biden has four electoral votes in total in Joseph Biden is now one of those electoral votes in the state of Maine. Again not a surprise there although one of the congressional districts in Maine. It was. More heavily Republican but Joseph Biden winning that state of Maine handily.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The former vice president is projected to win the state of Maine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74021589","title":"Joe Biden projected to win Maine","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-projected-win-maine-74021589"}