Transcript for John Bolton defends decision not to testify

Former national security advisor John Bolton is defending his decision to hold back any information he has. On the White House Ukraine policy at the center of the impeachment process. During an event at Vanderbilt University last night Bolton said his testimony would have made no difference to the outcome. Of the impeachment trial accusing Democrats of botching the process. Olden also slammed his critics who say he should simply tell all before his book is vetted for any national security concerns. For all those days. Just so my last year. In that these days this past maybe masters. And violent predator colonel Robert Kennedy. It's OK news. Good jail. Community this is probably you risk the Department of Justice. Reporters were only permitted to record the top of bulletins remarks but ABC news obtained audio of his complete remarks. We have more on our web site.

