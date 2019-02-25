Transcript for Jon Stewart, lawmakers introduce bill for permanent 9/11 victim's fund

We must not force 9/11 heroes to go through this same exhausting. Process again. We have to fully fund the September 11 victims compensation fund and make it her minutes. And we must do it now congress must not sit idly by ignoring this suffering. Off as someone else's problem. Wild to stick cuts are being made to the VCF program this crisis is urgent. People are so referring. People aren't crying. And weak ten not ten not to and will not turn our backs on these men. And women that this is not a in New York challenge this is a challenge for the United States of America this was an attack against America. These. Sufferers the survivors the heroes they're heroines. They are the veterans of the first attack of the war on terror in our on our soil and they selflessly rushed do. Save the lives of others and and we need to be there for them now. We don't say to our soldiers who die in the battlefield. Will cover 30% of your injuries. Or 40% of your pain and suffering. We cover it all. And the same should be true here this is about twelve Republicans on the senate side. That's all this it's you get twelve Republicans on the senate side and this thing goes through this bill this program already exists. It's like you have a Starbucks card we're just asking to get a little more money on the trump Justice Department. Is doing an excellent job. In administering this program. The claims are going through faster. And the awards are coming through so now it's congress' job. To fund it properly. And let these people live in peace.

