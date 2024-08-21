Josh Shapiro calls for 'real freedom,' swipes at Trump in DNC speech

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro continued with the Democrats' message of freedom contending that they were the party of "real freedom" -- to the cheers of the crowd.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live