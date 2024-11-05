Josh Stein projected to win North Carolina’s gubernatorial race

ABC News is projecting that Democrat Josh Stein will win North Carolina’s gubernatorial race. He’s currently leading Republican Mark Robinson, 59% to 37%, with 8% of the vote in.

November 5, 2024

