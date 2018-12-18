Transcript for Judge delays sentencing Michael Flynn

Demonstrators taunted Michael Flynn outside federal court. Before delay in sentencing federal judge Emmet Sullivan appeared to be on the for slapping the disgraced former national security advisor. With prison time. For lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US. The judge did not mince words saying he won't hide his disgust disdain for plants criminal offense telling him quote arguably you've soldier country now. Luster fled pled guilty but recently his defense team accused the FBI of treating him unfairly claiming he wasn't warned of the consequences. In court with lawyers reversed course. Went except a responsibility. Telling the judge she was aware that lying to the FBI with the federal crime whereas general Flint user. President tryouts that the supported tweet before court which you play good luck. We're disputing that any actions he engaged and had nothing to do. With the president that just because it may be he didn't do those things but that doesn't have anything to do with the president directly. But Flinn admitted to crimes committed while working for the president. Special counsel Robert Mueller steamed recommend that little to no jail time for flag who's facing up to six months. Because of its substantial corporation which is likely not over. Because of the ongoing need for plan and the Russian investigation of the judge repeatedly asked employers they wanted to delay a sentencing they took him up on his offer when it thing prison time with a real possibility. When is scheduled to be back in court in March. Outside the federal courthouse in DC Kenneth smoking ABC news Washington.

