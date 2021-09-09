Transcript for Justice Dept. files lawsuit over ‘clearly unconstitutional’ Texas abortion ban

Our administration the attorney general there in Washington. Good afternoon. Last week after the Supreme Court allowed Texas senate bill eight take effect. I said that the Justice Department was evaluating all options to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons. Today. After careful assessment of the facts and the law the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas. Our position is set out in detail in our complaint. Its basis is as follows. SP eight bands nearly all abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy. The for many women and even know they are pregnant. And months before a pregnancy is viable. It does so even in cases of rape sexual abuse. Or incest. And it further prohibits any effort to aid the doctors who provide pre viability abortions. For the women who seek them. Tough act is clearly unconstitutional. Under long standing Supreme Court precedent. Those precedents hold. In the words of Planned Parenthood vs KC that quote regardless of whether exceptions are made for particular circumstances. A state may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy. Before viability. Texas does not dispute that it statute violates Supreme Court precedent. Instead. The statute include send unprecedented scheme to. In the chief justice's words quote. Insulate the state from responsibility. Close quote. It does not rely on the State's executive branch to enforce a law as is the norm in Texas and everywhere else. Rather the statue deputized as all private citizens. Without any showing a personal connection or injury. To serve as bounty hunters authorized to recover at least 101000 dollars per claim. From individuals who facilitate a woman's exercise of her constitutional rights. He obvious. And expressly acknowledged intention of this statutory scheme. It is to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review. For as long as possible. Thus far. The law has had its intended effect. Because the statute makes it too risky for an abortion clinic to stay open. Abortion providers have ceased providing services. This leaves women in Texas unable to exercise their constitutional rights. And unable to obtain judicial review. At that very moment they need it. This kind of scheme to nullify the constitution. Of the United States. Is one that all Americans. Whatever their politics or party should fear. If it prevails. It may become a model for action in other areas. By other states. And with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents. Nor need one think long are hard to realize the damage that would be done to our society. If states were allowed to implement laws empower any private individual. Twin fringe on another's. Constitutionally protected rights in this way.

