Who is Kamala Harris?

More
The Democrat represents California in the U.S. Senate.
0:44 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Kamala Harris?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The Democrat represents California in the U.S. Senate. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"44219853","title":"Who is Kamala Harris?","url":"/Politics/video/kamala-harris-44219853"}