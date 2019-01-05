Kamala Harris calls on AG William Barr to resign

More
When asked if Barr should resign, the California senator answered, "Yes."
0:38 | 05/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris calls on AG William Barr to resign
I believe that what was I mean absolutely enlightening and should be deeply troubling to the entire. American public is that he made a decision. And didn't review the events this prosecutor. Worth her salt. Would make a decision about whether the president of the United States was involved in an obstruction of justice without reviewing the evidence. This attorney general lacks all credibility. And has I think compromised the American public's ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice that he resign and yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"When asked if Barr should resign, the California senator answered, \"Yes.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"62760481","title":"Kamala Harris calls on AG William Barr to resign","url":"/Politics/video/kamala-harris-calls-ag-william-barr-resign-62760481"}