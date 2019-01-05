Transcript for Kamala Harris calls on AG William Barr to resign

I believe that what was I mean absolutely enlightening and should be deeply troubling to the entire. American public is that he made a decision. And didn't review the events this prosecutor. Worth her salt. Would make a decision about whether the president of the United States was involved in an obstruction of justice without reviewing the evidence. This attorney general lacks all credibility. And has I think compromised the American public's ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice that he resign and yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.