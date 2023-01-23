Kamala Harris calls for federal abortion rights protections

On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, Vice President Kamala Harris called for action after abortion was banned in several states following Roe being overturned by the Supreme Court.

January 23, 2023

