Transcript for Kamala Harris' path to vice presidential nomination

I am not perfect. Lord knows I am not yeah. But I will always. Speak with decency. And moral clarity. And treat all people with dignity and respect. Send a come what happens. The 55 year old stepmother and wife the daughter of immigrants and Jamaican father and Indian month. Who assert guiding force growing up in the California Bay Area. Other movies tears in her believes it fuel pizza is based on your actions not know when news Bartlett are also looking into all of my feet tall. If you ever letter you look he actually was sent it intended. A lawyer by training senator Harris worked her way up the political change. Vs deputy district attorney get Oakland in the 1990s prosecuting gang violence drug trafficking and sexual abuse. In 2004 she became the first woman in San Francisco's history to become district attorney. Then attorney general of California. First woman and first person of color to hold that post. She faced criticism over stands some police prosecutions. But a star continue to rise in the Democratic Party. Easley winning her race for US senate in 2016. It is always the squares the former prosecutor became more widely known when some of her notable moments in senate hearings went viral. Including during the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brent Cavanaugh. Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body. I'm happy that in certain more specific question mail vs female. There are. Medical procedures. Her fierce grilling deployed again during the Moeller investigation. Attorney general Barr has a president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone. I wouldn't I wouldn't. Yes enough security to two feet that question for a as the democratic candidates for president herself last year. Her fiery debate style often flattening her competitiveness America does not want to witness a photo site they want to know how we have put food on the table. And. Reserving some of her harshest criticism. For Joseph by. Confirming him for touting his ability to work with anyone even segregationist senator. It is personal and an I was actually very it was hurtful. To hear you talk about the reputations. To the United States senators who built their reputations. And career on the segregation. Of race in this country enabling. She went on to attack Biden's past position on school bus situation. There was a little girl in California. Cool as part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And I little girl was me. Carol Porter come those childhood friend watching that moment at home. Understood the emotion behind come homeless fiery response. So when she brought with about staying in Berkeley. May emotional. Honor to be careful analysis don't get emotional. And what I really when he did and I was like okay and after. And I think she would communities that people you know especially people of color who went dancing experience where car. Our ability to get tough but Biden garnered headlines throughout the beach stakes process. Making some wonder at the two could get past their tense moments speculation mounted about who would be his running mate. Michael was seen at a press conference with notes showing harris' name. The talking points. Do not hold Reggie. Harris' relationship with the Biden's began with Sambo. Could sue both served as attorneys general at the same time before he died from brain cancer. I will always feel and it strongly. About didn't raise up to vote and I passage you know show in large part through the close relationship that his father. Vibe acknowledging his son's bond with his VP pick in his announcement saying she worked closely with blow. I was proud then and I'm proud now to have her as my part in this campaign. Real months after dropping out of the presidential race Harris threw her support behind Biden. I've decided. Tying him with great enthusiasm. And going to endorse Joseph Biden for president of the United States. She begin appearing at fund raisers in a good supply. In his last major event before the pandemic all for the campaign. Look I view myself as a bridge. Not as anything else there's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country. One of those younger lead here is now his running mate. But women reported to be your competition to bring their support behind. Senator Elizabeth Warren sweeting. Throughout her career she has been unafraid in an inspiration to millions of women. See themselves in her former UN ambassador Susan Rice calling Harris quote a tenacious in trailblazing leader. From congresswoman valid Jennings a powerful reflection saying to seal black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my face. That in America there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from. And from a childhood friend a message of hope. Mean I'm being to win and it means they are people of color it needs a little girls at the opportunity to look at her. And see where she came from college and given any special colleague Deborah work. She did that work. I'll probably won't work bent many who have preceded her dog. To be where she hit us and it's just you know still to our community with crying and I know. It's so our work.

