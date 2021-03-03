Who is Kathy Hochul?

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has been in her position since 2015 and has had a long history with New York state politics.
1:03 | 03/03/21

Anthony's chambers. Confidence. That we can tackle the challenges. That are presented to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

