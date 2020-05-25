Transcript for Kentucky governor hung in effigy from tree

I head of Memorial Day second amendment's supporters marched on the capital grounds. But it wasn't just signs or chant sparking political leaders to quickly condemn what they sought. It was this governor in need this year hanging in effigy from a tree at the capital near the governor's mansion. And that's it's about. Not be tolerated in this needs to. Yeah democratic representative Joni Jenkins says the effigy went beyond freedom of speech in the right to protest. This has gone way too shocked. What you are even if you disagree with the leader. It's not away. Threatening it's not clear if the governor or his family were home during the protest that suggests to me is just or I that he is. How could be witness to the. The display didn't stay up long but even after the protesters had gone Kentucky state police vehicle was parks near the entrance of the governor's mansion. Dinkins is calling for whoever was responsible for the effigy to face K his feet in some capacity. Governor bush years communications director gave a statement Sunday night saying the act of protest displayed was wrong and offensive adding as content eons. We should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence put simply we are and should be better than this. And Tyler Emory Deb really jacks eleven news.

