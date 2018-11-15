Who is Kevin McCarthy?

More
Republican Kevin McCarthy serves as Representative for California's 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
0:50 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Kevin McCarthy?
Yeah okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59219698,"title":"Who is Kevin McCarthy?","duration":"0:50","description":"Republican Kevin McCarthy serves as Representative for California's 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.","url":"/Politics/video/kevin-mccarthy-59219698","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.