Kyrsten Sinema claps back at bathroom protesters

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has fired back after she was confronted on camera going into a school bathroom over the weekend by a group of pro-Biden agenda activists.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live