Transcript for First lady Melania Trump speaks out against cyberbullying

I'm eighty he's Jordan Phelps at the White House. President trot may be notorious for using Twitter to blast his critics but that's not stopping firstly maligning at trump from speaking out against cyber bullying. Speaking at a summit outside washing ten the First Lady promoted herb eat fast campaign. And talked about the important role adults play in promoting positive online behavior take a lesson. Let's face it. Most tuned then I'm more aware of the defendant feats and peoples of social media than some adults. But to be steel and need to do all we can to provide them. We don't from Easton and tools for successful and save on nine habits. At the same time the First Lady was speaking at this summit president Tom spent much of his morning on Twitter he called Robert mark disgraced and discredited. Labeled former CIA director John Burnett as the worst CIA director in our country's history. Now the first lady's office defends her speaking out on this topic despite the contrast it draws with the president. Saying that she will not be deterred from doing what she feels is right. For ABC news I'm Jordan house.

