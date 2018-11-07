Transcript for London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor

I London and pre. I find an injury you solemnly swear. Do solemnly swear that I will support and defense that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States constitution of the United States. And the constitution of the state account and the constitution of the state at California against all enemies against all enemies. Foreign and domestic foreign and domestic that I bear true faith and allegiance that I bear true faith and allegiance to this thing. To the same that I take this obligation freely. That I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation. Without any mental reservation or purpose of the nation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge. And that I will well and faithfully discharge his duties upon which I'm about the duties upon which I'm about to enter and during such time. And during its time all the positions as I hold the position. Mayor of the city and county. Mayor of this city and county of San. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.