London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor

More
Breed is also only the second female mayor of San Francisco.
1:15 | 07/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor
I London and pre. I find an injury you solemnly swear. Do solemnly swear that I will support and defense that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States constitution of the United States. And the constitution of the state account and the constitution of the state at California against all enemies against all enemies. Foreign and domestic foreign and domestic that I bear true faith and allegiance that I bear true faith and allegiance to this thing. To the same that I take this obligation freely. That I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation. Without any mental reservation or purpose of the nation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge. And that I will well and faithfully discharge his duties upon which I'm about the duties upon which I'm about to enter and during such time. And during its time all the positions as I hold the position. Mayor of the city and county. Mayor of this city and county of San. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56520351,"title":"London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor","duration":"1:15","description":"Breed is also only the second female mayor of San Francisco.","url":"/Politics/video/london-breed-sworn-san-franciscos-black-female-mayor-56520351","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.