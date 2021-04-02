Long Beach mayor discusses high rate of Latino COVID deaths in LA County

Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia says we need to stay hyper focused on cultural needs in order to prevent further loss of life in the Los Angeles County's Latino community.
5:16 | 02/04/21

Long Beach mayor discusses high rate of Latino COVID deaths in LA County

