There are ‘lots of reasons’ to pick Matt Gaetz as AG: Former Trump official

ABC News political contributor Sarah Isgur says the Florida congressman isn’t the worst pick for U.S. attorney general.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live