Dominique Pelicot given maximum 20 year sentence in France rape trial

Gisele Pelicot, Dominique Pelicot's wife, went public in the case, which shocked France. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live