Former aide to New York City mayor surrenders on bribery charges

Mayor Eric Adams' former aide, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, and her son, Glenn Martin II, turned themselves in on Thursday morning.

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live