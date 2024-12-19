Willis disqualified from GA election case against Trump, but indictment still stands

"After carefully considering the trial court's findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled.

December 19, 2024

