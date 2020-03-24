Transcript for 'Love wins through this virus,' NY governor says

Last point. It is about the vulnerable. It's not around. Nine Indy 5% of us. It's about. A few percent to a vulnerable. Pencil and this is about. Bring down that anxiety bring down that fear. Bring down that paranoia. It's not about 95% of us. And we've only gets ruined. People as we are New York. And because we've dealt with a lot of things and because we are smarter. You have to be Smart to make it in New York. And we are resourceful. And we've we are showing how resourceful we are. And because we are united. And when you were united there's nothing you can't do it in because we are New York Times. We are tough. You have to be tough this place makes you tough. But it may should toughen a good way. We're gonna magic. Because I love new York and I love New York. Because New York loves you. New York loves all of you black. And white and brown and Asian and shortened tall and gay and straight. New York loves every woman. That's why I love New York. It always has and always will. And at the end of the day in my friends. Even if it is a long day rule and this is a long day. Love wins. Always and will win again through this virus thank you and.

