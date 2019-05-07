Transcript for Magician David Copperfield makes a missing star on US flag reappear

David Copperfield Letterman and so much that the should be your making any missing star. On the original star spangled banner read here if I do it for works it's going to be very. How did you come up with the idea. We were talking about a whole bunch of things the Smithsonian people and they've got an amazing amount of inspiration for somebody like me ideas and you know holds incredible artifacts and and I level it's tough assignment for inspiration and having missing stars like wow I think that's the great opportunity for me to do and I do. And get star spangled banner is not your first PCs Americana that you've included him when he works. Statue of Liberty University disappeared and the whole point to that was as a lesson freedom. The whole idea that we take our premium for rent this hotel and then ship them to of course make or we appear. It was important as a kind of a lesson freedom and this is sort of interesting because. The fifteen stars the startling event represented fifteen states. And all coming together as one and I can make a missing start we have here. That could show symbolically that what it's like how important for us to come together as one theaters. A whole group of ideas and thoughts here there's a message behind this work for you. You hope to steal this time very divided time our country guess sort of makes you question can you make our bipartisanship. Come back. The last thing. Get along but certainly you know. Without question we are. Nation of all kinds of people that when we're together ignited. You think about your American routes often you grew you're kidding group in New Jersey. You've made huge name for yourself so much success. How much of that do you go to being an American. I think being an American is really really. An honor for me and as and so blessed the fact the opportunities and freedoms we have here are like anywhere else obviously that as a sign of immigrants. I really really value. What we have is as people here to finally there have got to ask you something tells lot of people's minds in this town king you make the Republican president cope who. What the democratic speaker of the house. C a later proof is the magic. An enemy of all get loans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.