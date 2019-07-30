Marianne Williamson supporters at 2nd 2020 Democratic presidential debate

More
The presidential candidate's supporters chant "reparations can you say."
0:21 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marianne Williamson supporters at 2nd 2020 Democratic presidential debate
Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Yeah yeah him. Yeah. I got out and do I. Yeah. Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah and you had. Do you say that Al yeah and you yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The presidential candidate's supporters chant \"reparations can you say.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64665658","title":"Marianne Williamson supporters at 2nd 2020 Democratic presidential debate","url":"/Politics/video/marianne-williamson-supporters-2nd-2020-democratic-presidential-debate-64665658"}