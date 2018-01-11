Transcript for Mark Ruffalo and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about voting rights

On the let's show with devoting. Already under way right now 33 states millions of ballots have been cast and it's now or else we're seeing numbers we haven't seen. Hot in decades record setting levels of people are already turning on a cross country. It looks like across the crunching the numbers are gonna ways surpassed the last mid term elections though we pesetas last her midterm elections were very very low wherever visitation but what's remarkable as were already seeing some states. Where the voting is surpassing presidential years that is just unbelievable. Democrats say that they really like what they're seeing big uptick in young voters yeah especially five cents in Georgia. 100% I saw eighteen between nine year olds overall 500%. Uptick from torn fourteen the last mid term. That's an incredible number. And that's good for Democrats you know that young people tend to. Tilt Democrat obviously we don't know what all these voters who they're voting for we just know there's an unbelievable amount of interest. Have you haven't voted yet who go to vote dot org checked to see where your voting places when you can vote if you can vote early get out there of course next Tuesday. The polls will be open as well. As we are tracking here at ABC news the early voting that is under way were also following a number of voting problems growing concerns around the country. I you've heard us here report to briefing room and on the big vote the trouble in Georgia. Where there is a controversy over 53000. Registrations that have been put in limbo there but there's also. Fight that's been brewing in North Dakota of all places over a last minute change to the law they are North Dakota since the primaries. Are requiring. Voter IDs Mary Alice to have the street address earned. DID. Not simply a PO box and that impacts a heck of a lot of people and one group in particular demo. Pratt say this law was designed to specifically make it harder for native Americans to vote. A huge in American population there in North Dakota much larger than the rest of the country and a lot of them don't have street addresses it PO boxes. Just because the weighted than the federal mail and delivered on reservations. And so they are really worried that this was a targeted efforts. And that it could swing the rate since last go around Heidi had campus sitting Democrat only won by a few thousand votes so this could make all the difference and that has spawned. An incredible movement to push back against this new law we've seen. I. Mobilize native American voters to make sure they can exercise those rights. And were a very pleased to have with us two of those leaders of that movement. Musical artist Billy Ray Cyrus is joining us from Los Angeles. A great to have you here sir are also actor mark ruffle always with us from New York both of them have spent an extended amount of time in North Dakota these past. A few weeks mark want to start with you know you've been out there just back from there. Can give us the back story how did you end up Maggette nine to this issue in finding this sort of a connection to North Dakota and those native Americans. We'll I had the honor of joining them during the standing rock. Water protecting. Events that were happening there. And made a lot of friends there and I was invited back by my friends and standing rock and on there on tribes in North Dakota. To come in you know help us get a little spotlight on this and national recognition. And and lend a hand in. Making people's bills. Seen and heard and cared of and that's than me and Billy met up that way. And we know the reaction our team on the ground at their North Dakota saw the reaction they know that people so warmly felt your presence and appreciated. In fact Billy Ray that you picked up on this as I understand it he's seen it tweet from our political director Rick Klein. You tweeted and Bakken and Rick I noticed during an S as well Rick that I no surprise you Billy Yates rated actually. Yeah Billy Ray I got to ask you I mean I hadn't we've never never gonna contact before the law was at that caught your eye about our reporting. Out of out of North Dakota I know you've been active with native American issues in the past but what was it about this issue that made you think. You know I've got to do something I've thought ahead to the reservations and and get some work done on the subject. Well I am very familiar with the indigenous peoples. Plight. What they've been through in past president want to look inept for the future and when I saw your story reduced. Really struck a nerve and said this isn't right. Com unfortunately the law's been passed that the clock is ticking. There's no sense arguing about it what we've got to do now is take action and find a solution. To get people registered to get their address to get the voting cards we got to take action and provide a solution there's no sense arguing about it it's done. And mark buffalo it sounds like. From what we've heard you cats pretty good success since then I think we saw its. 2000 new voters have been registered in American voters because of your efforts. Yeah it's. People are really jazzed and and and and one of the herd and and want want their votes that count. I think what we saw the standing rock was a a swell of of native pride in and and they want to continue there. There and there are. Part in this democracy where they've been left behind so many times. And we know you've been involved in democratic politics progressive politics for a long time you are out there on the campaign tray Allen 2016. How does your saying today on the ground in these dads and an interest compared to its leasing before. Com you know it's it's. Listen that we're in we're in rarefied time and I'm seeing more and more people. Actually. Becoming awakened to what politics being in their lives. And I'm seeing more and more people were reaching outside their comfort zones to. T here are other people and their concerns. And and and have compassion for them. And and and and inform themselves and that's good for democracy no matter how you Condit oh how this election goes. And I'd just seen this blossom being. And you. Of the social discourse and the the political space worth a lot of newcomers a lot of new energy. A lot of new thinkers and done a much more diverse. A group of people engaging and I and I am just. A there's a silver lining to every dark cloud. And that is a silver lining of these of these really dark times are living in people are becoming more aware. Of their responsibility. To themselves and their own communities. And Billy Ray in in a number of conservative corners of the country we often see. Politicians. And their backers demonize Hollywood that there's sort of a backlash against. Celebrities such as yourself and mark participating intervening in other states have you felt that in North Dakota which traditionally has been a a pretty Republican state and in what do you say to those critics of of your effort. Well first it's ironic I gotta be Hollywood's here over my shoulder. It off that being said what are solid North Dakota was. A beautiful harnessing of power. In integrity. Brilliance there spirit begin kind of as as mark said there you could tell OK it's time that. We take action we take the ball we've. Keep in democracy a lot of we ought it's the one thing that every side agree on group agrees on Democrat Republican independent and everyone agrees. Democracy is somewhat under assault. Isn't it a beautiful irony that the native Americans the indigenous people would help save our democracy. That's powerful and like mark said there's young people noticed that this is where we were was college. In turtle mountain. Aaron it was. Young people they were excited about democracy. And I think this is a great Tom for our country. It is are rejuvenation. Of the democracy the spirit and the will of the people that built this country. He had an engagement certainly it's uplifting and it's it's it's a positive rejuvenating now force for sure. You talk about democracy. Want to play a little that you have a new single out and out this summer but it. Certainly perked up our ears it's a little bit of it it's called goddess of democracy and we loved ask you about it hitless. Who raised by the great soon goddess of democracy what's the back story to this Billy Ray. I wrote the song with two tour Vietnam veteran dom Von tress. And another great songwriter named John Brennan now that's not John Brennan a lot of people ask me is about a no John Brennan was a songwriter to John Brennan. But the thought is we wrote it a year ago and reported it this summer. And that thought is our democracy. We all have seen that it's been somewhat under assault. But yet this is the time period where we as Americans. We pick democracy people have lived and god for our democracy. That's our freedom hand. It's worth fighting for and that's what this song is about you can not democracy down but you can't keeper down should get back up and it's up to the power of the people. And that's what the songs about. All right thank you Billy Ray check it out mark before we let you go give us your road map for the next step five days he has headed back to North Dakota what's in store. Had not to new York state of state people are out there are stating their friends and Stanley it's all about grabbing your friends and family and getting them out the vote. That's where this thing really matters that's where. Connections are made and that's what brings people to the polls. We're we're just focusing on getting our friends and families calling a mop. Texting hand and getting them to the polls to as Billy says exercised the mother of democracy. All right mark buffalo so great to have you with us Billy Ray Cyrus a real honor to have you both thanks so much for sharing your story and are really glad that we could become recovery North Dakota thank you for your time.

