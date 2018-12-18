Transcript for Martha McSally appointed to fill John McCain's Senate seat

Arizona needs someone who understands the critical issues. Can get to work I think it won't. And who embodies the spirit of service. Of putting the people we wrap percent above all else. Martha met Sally. Possesses these qualities. Currently sell its service to this country is one for the history books. 26 years in the united states air force. She served 62 overs. To the Middle East and Afghanistan. And was selected. To stand out Africa command. She was the first woman. To fly in cabinet. And the first woman to command a fighter squadron. In combat. And she is represented southern Arizona in congress since 2015. Bill last year I've traveled over discrete states and met with countless arizonans and I've heard from them. A done a lot of listening and I've learned a lot. I've heard about the very serious issues that arizonans all over our state face. As well as the hope they have for our future I take seriously the call to service. The oath that members of congress swear that I will swear in the future again is the same all of that I took as an air force officer seem exact words. And it's one that I never take lightly. And I now deployed to the senate I pledged to devote all my energies to ensuring that all arizonans have a police. I also look forward to working with tears in cinema in the senate. Just like we do in the house. There's a lot of coming grab between us and I am ready to hit it running is honest to senators have always worked together. For decades that's our tradition and how are most effective and that's how I planned to serve.

