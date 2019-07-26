Transcript for First-ever Mayors National Youth Summit unites young leaders and mayors across U.S.

Out to Los Angeles now battle stick around for this is well for the first ever national summit and young political leaders. With American mayors the United States conference. Mayors is hosting this events to empower sixteen it's where each year olds to get involved in the policy making process take on issues. Likely dead and also heal our politics starting with the local level we're joined now by Joseph two months. Who is one of the participants in the summit out and LA just have great to see you Joseph is a Duke University student co-founder. The grassroots organization bridge the divide which is. Well you tell us about it Joseph but this is it a group you founded to to help our young people talk a different political persuasions talk to each other. Yes exactly thank you so much for having me. Our birds are divided we started about three years ago and we work to facilitate conversations. Across party lines between young people. As you know it's a very polarized time at our country so we think it's really important to try to bring people together across these boundaries that we have. And sort of just promote stability hadn't. A productive conversation because I mean we don't necessarily see that at the national level. With our leaders anymore yeah. Yeah we we certainly don't I want to ask you specifically. Joseph about this controversy that's boring right now on that on the campaign trail between these these house Democrats that the president has singled out as the squad. And and his campaign now embracing this idea of of race. As we headed towards morning Tony in the send her back. Movement have you had conversations about that it's me in your group and on your campus how is that being processed how do you bridge. That divide if you. Well we actually haven't had any conversations specifically about that at this point out but I do think that it is. Indicative just they greater polarization and cannot arm movement away from the center that we're seeing on both sides. So I hope that we can tried to arm. You know pushed back put that pushed past those labels and identify any you know person for grossed out Americans. You'll want to bastard this country it's just that we may be see different ways of getting there so we have had conversations specifically on not but I think it's. A great topic to talk about Hartmann try to process. As young people. Just as tomb of West Virginia Duke University student outer bridge that divide coming to us live from Los Angeles and the first ever. Young people conference with the US conference of mayors thanks so much justice for being on the show appreciate it have a great weekend.

