McMahon pick 'more about politics than actual policy': Jennifer Jenkins

Jennifer Jenkins, chair of Educated We Stand joined ABC News Live to discuss what Linda McMahon heading the Department of Education may mean for schools and students.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live