Who is Bernie Sanders?

More
Everything you need to know (and probably didn't know) about the senator from Vermont.
1:05 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Bernie Sanders?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":31314111,"title":"Who is Bernie Sanders?","duration":"1:05","description":"Everything you need to know (and probably didn't know) about the senator from Vermont.","url":"/Politics/video/meet-bernie-sanders-31314111","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.