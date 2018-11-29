Michael Cohen will 'continue to cooperate,' lawyer says

More
Donald Trump's former personal attorney entered a guilty plea for misstatements to Congress in closed-door testimony last year about his contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign.
0:48 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen will 'continue to cooperate,' lawyer says
Voting event for. December 12. We wanted to night. And on the granite. Pairing up. My great feeling today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59493971,"title":"Michael Cohen will 'continue to cooperate,' lawyer says","duration":"0:48","description":"Donald Trump's former personal attorney entered a guilty plea for misstatements to Congress in closed-door testimony last year about his contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign.","url":"/Politics/video/michael-cohen-continue-cooperate-lawyer-59493971","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.