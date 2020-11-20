Michigan secretary of state: ‘No legal or factual basis’ to question election results

More
Sec. Jocelyn Benson on when the state will certify its election results and what the Trump campaign efforts mean for future elections.
5:46 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan secretary of state: ‘No legal or factual basis’ to question election results

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:46","description":"Sec. Jocelyn Benson on when the state will certify its election results and what the Trump campaign efforts mean for future elections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74309478","title":"Michigan secretary of state: ‘No legal or factual basis’ to question election results","url":"/Politics/video/michigan-secretary-state-legal-factual-basis-question-election-74309478"}