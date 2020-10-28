Michigan secretary of state: ‘Return your ballots in person, don't rely on the mail’

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says voters should return their absentee ballots in person at this point, and discusses her state’s preparations with one week to go to Election Day.
6:05 | 10/28/20

Transcript for Michigan secretary of state: 'Return your ballots in person, don't rely on the mail'

