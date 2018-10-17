Transcript for Midterm Elections 2018: What you need to know

Americans who vote to decide the makeup of congress for the next two years on November 6. Heading into the 2018 mid term election the Republican Party controls the White House the senate in US House of Representatives. And the House of Representatives all 435. Seats are up for election. In order to take control of the house Democrats need a Nagy of at least 23 house seats in the senate 35 seats are up for election. Democrats would eating net gain fifteen seats to take control of the chamber. Republicans currently hold and it's heats in the Arizona Nevada Tennessee Texas in Mississippi. But Democrats may have a chance to pick up those seats. Keep and I went democratic held seats in Missouri North Dakota Ian Florida where Republicans could potentially gain house seats.

