Mike Johnson ‘able to bring people together’: GOP congresswoman

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, says she’s supporting Speaker Johnson so that Republicans ”can start enacting our agenda.”

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live