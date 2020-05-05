Now Playing: 'This is a delicate time for the Biden campaign': Rick Klein

Now Playing: 'I don’t really rely on polling this far out': RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Now Playing: How will coronavirus impact the 2020 race?

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden responds to sexual assault allegations

Now Playing: US accuses China of covering up severity of COVID-19

Now Playing: Missouri reopening begins amid pandemic

Now Playing: Supreme Court justices hold livestream of oral arguments

Now Playing: Cuomo outlines factors to reopening regions of New York

Now Playing: Trump administration takes aim at China

Now Playing: Michigan governor defends Joe Biden on sexual assault allegations

Now Playing: 'I totally buy … Democrats have a chance at winning (Senate)': Nate Silver

Now Playing: China's coronavirus response was a 'classic communist disinformation effort': Pompeo

Now Playing: 'Barack Obama trusted Joe Biden. I trust Joe Biden': DNC Chair Tom Perez

Now Playing: Ohio face mask order 'was just a bridge too far,' says Gov. Mike DeWine

Now Playing: Joe Biden breaks his silence on sexual assault allegation

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un appears in public