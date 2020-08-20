Nancy Pelosi delivers speech at DNC 2020

More
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives shares her thoughts on the future of America at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
6:54 | 08/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nancy Pelosi delivers speech at DNC 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:54","description":"The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives shares her thoughts on the future of America at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72484232","title":"Nancy Pelosi delivers speech at DNC 2020","url":"/Politics/video/nancy-pelosi-delivers-speech-dnc-2020-72484232"}