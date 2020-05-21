Now Playing: A Nation Divided: COVID-19’s racial disparities

Now Playing: Detroit writer discusses racial disproportionality in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Navajo Nation: Where COVID-19 claims whole families

Now Playing: Therapy dog goes virtual

Now Playing: Hawaii’s COVID-19 shutdown hits tourism hard

Now Playing: Greece prepares to reopen its doors to international tourists

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 20, 2020

Now Playing: By the numbers: Travel and tourism industries hurt by pandemic

Now Playing: A Nation Divided: Who’s hurt most by COVID-19?

Now Playing: COVID-19 ripping apart Navajo Nation families

Now Playing: Paramedic returns home after helping out in New York

Now Playing: Potential scientific breakthrough regarding COVID-19

Now Playing: Protesters argue reopening is not moving fast enough

Now Playing: Central Michigan suffers two dam collapses in hours

Now Playing: Confidence Interval: If Trump Loses In 2020, He’ll Be The Nominee Again In 2024

Now Playing: RIP to the celebs and public figures who’ve passed away from COVID-19 complications

Now Playing: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on what essential workers mean to her