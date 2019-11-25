Transcript for Navy secretary Richard Spencer fired

To the Pentagon and a major shake up in the leadership of the navy Defense Secretary. Marc Casper had forced the resignation. Of this man's secretary Richard Spencer whom president trump had handpicked for that post the firing. Comes amidst the controversy over the president's intervention in the case of a navy seal and two other service members. Who have been tried for war crimes the navy seal was set to be punished. And our Elizabeth McLaughlin is at the Pentagon for the latest that would that this is sort of head spinning a story there's two stories here. The forcing out of the top civilian official at the navy. And this case involving the navy seal both of then causing a lot of heads to turn today in Washington. He dad having your eggs you're exactly right they're really two things he need to know here. Despite Eddie Gallagher being convicted her posing with a photo of the dead at an Islamic state captain to while he was on deployment to Iraq in 2017. He will retire as a meany seal with his trident panned right there on his you know Barney's see it there. And he will retire as an eighty field this week the president has intervened in this case several times earlier this month but then last week and over the weekend. Directing the Defense Secretary to make shore and Gallagher can be an eighty seal and then the other thing you mention. And that in this entire shake up of this case the navy secretary has had to resign and that actually wasn't because of his point and you on the Gallagher case. It was because he went behind at spurs back trying to broker a deal the White House ten possibly on me meet trump happy. He is trying to figure out a way for the navy to go through its review process in which it would determine if gal American BS feel when he retires. And also trans point of view which is that he wanted those full honors for that needy sealed so very complex case here that we've been falling over the weekend quite closely. And the bottom line Elizabeth we now have an acting secretary of the navy we also have. Eddie Gallagher the navy seal it involved in all this he's still an ABC. That's right he will retire later this weekend and really this case has had so many ups and downs a lot of intervention I think what we really heard. From Defense Secretary asked for earlier today when he came town to talk to reporters. Is that he wants this to be over he has long ban in favor of letting the military justice system play out. But I think this has caused too much chaos here inside the building it's caused tension between the White House and between needing leadership and I think Casper is poignant you at this point. As that it's just not worth it to have this plan any longer and when the president said he wanted to powdered to be an eighty feel when he retired that's what I asked for was going to carry out. Our Elizabeth Barack and force at the Pentagon picture reporting Elizabeth for more on this now and how it's being received in the veteran community and joined by Elliot Ackerman. Who served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan is a decorated. Warrior for his service also recipient of a purple heart Elliot it's great to see you thanks for thanks and you wrote an op Ed about all this and time magazine this week you Rhode. Trump is trying to strike the pose of being sympathetic to the war fighter while simultaneously. Undermining. Navy commander Steve. Which do you think has won out here do you think he's seen as being sympathetic or do you think this undermining is actually more serious. Well I think it's yet to be seen which way it will go but I think what we're seeing as there is definitely a media narrative here and that trump is trying to promulgate witches I'm supporting. War fighters are. The U completely undermine war fires and parents you've come home if the way you're supporting us is taking the absolute worst of us let's not forget chief Gallagher. Was convicted of posing in a photograph. With a executed prisoners that he or members of his team XEQ did. And he wrote. It's good story behind this god would my hunting knife. And today the president. Is on national television saying this guy's a hero that he represents the best of us and sadly I think many in our community who. Artists in touch with the military are being confused by this and think that hand. People like major Goldstein who is one of the people who was part and Burton twice admitted to murder. As well as Lawrence who was also part was convicted of murder that these people are in some ways hero's so it that is actually not supporting. And how widespread is this sentiment I mean this is this is take the case of Eddie Gallagher this is someone who did go through the full military judicial process as you say it filed appear. Appeals here's a picture. A seal Gallagher and the conclusion as set when she was convicted. 44 this conduct. Is it it do you veterans see. Have trust in the military justices and do you see that outcome is being legitimate or is is there body of of that community which as you know actually the president. Injured right or wrong. I think I don't. Try to speak for all veterans Odyssey from myself I think there is transferred the judicial system what is extremely concerning is now you have a judicial system will be not be allowed to run its course. So you know the president when he announced these pardons he wrote. He announcement when our soldiers have to fight for our country I want to give them the confidence to fight. You know what we you're engaging in killing outside. The rule of law all right you're no longer fighting for our country you're just killing. And this type of killing it has to happen with an organization has disciplined. What this does it undermines good order discipline in the future when there are war crimes people who go to report them in the case chief caliber team was the one the report in. They have all been undermined. So the ramifications for this not only for military but also through our allies and our enemies for cheering this because it this just reinforces to them. That we are all the worst things all the bad things that they say we are. So is it it's it's really it's really disturbing against it you're. If you're a soldier in theater right now. Are you paying attention to this forty what do you think it again had to act have you speak for. Of the thousands of service members out there but how like how is something like this likely to be V received sings veterans and. And people are overseas service member spring are absolutely paying attention to this I think what's the most troubling is it empowers those polices that want to. Go to access that want to kill indiscriminately. And in our military. Cannot engage those papers are military follows. The rule of law and this undermines all of that and is literally the exact opposite supporting the troops. What's so troubling. They think America has become safe distance from its military than most Americans. Don't understand. As you say norms of change action. Fascinating story one whose reverberations will continue to be felt that you so much in Akron for permanent thank you for your service as well.

