NBA coach Steve Kerr greeted with applause at DNC

Team USA coach Steve Kerr closes DNC speech: "After the results are tallied [on Election Night], we can — in the words of the great Steph Curry — we can tell Donald Trump: "Night, night."

August 19, 2024

