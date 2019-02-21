Transcript for NC GOP candidate Mark Harris finally took the stand Thursday.

He seemed to have relationships. House yeah and from conversation happened and I mean an end. Absentee down. Question do you deal with and turn him. And you guessed it doesn't deserve that trust forward and uses. And do relationships. This calls him to be successful. Sitting here or agent is me. You know. In his statement and and yeah he was saying are you measure you hop cool with. With shootings here mouse. It is obviously. And almost just. Sir. I am so. Community here soon loss. QE seven years old. Irish are given him. There's. And that's return. He was little piece. Then he was in the special election yeah. EC. Two sixty much cash The Washington. Times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.