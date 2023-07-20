New proposed Alabama congressional map criticized

Black lawmakers said the new proposed Congressional map did not add a second majority-Black district after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the current map violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live